Vandals Deface Historic Site Near Almo

ALMO, Idaho (KLIX)-Caretakers at a historic and popular recreation area in southern Idaho say vandals severely defaced historic markings during the weekend.

Officials at the City of Rocks National Reserve, near the small community of Almo, have asked the public for help in tracking down those that may be responsible for writing graffiti on Camp Rock sometime between the evening of April 25, and early April 26, Saturday and Sunday. The vandals defaced a number of early emigrant signatures and historic pictographs carved into the rocks.

Officials ask if anyone noticed anything during the time period they believe the vandals wrote on the rocks and report it anything out of the ordinary or anything suspicious. If you have any information for park authorities email Park Superintendent Wallace Keck at wallace_keck@partner.nps.gov or call 208-824-5911.