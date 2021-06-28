5 Of The Best Twin Falls Restaurant Patios To Enjoy A Drink
Twin Falls has some amazing restaurants with some amazing views. It seems a little hot right now to sit outside and enjoy a drink and some delicious food, but you might find these spots totally worth it.
- 1
Canyon Crest
They have one of if not the best view in town. Their outdoor seating is stunning and they have a pretty great happy hour too. I love hanging out here.
- 2
Elevation 486
Again, one of if not the best view in town. The views over the canyon are stunning and still a pretty great happy hour.
- 3
Milner's Gate
If you sit outside at Milner's Gate, sure it doesn't have the canyon view but it does have a wonderful ambiance. Their dangling lights and open seating is wonderful. Plus it is a ton of fun to people watch.
- 4
Anchor Bistro and Bar
The only down side that the Anchor has is that it is located on Blue Lakes so it isn't as quiet as some of the other places. However, it has pretty great seating, good shade, nice ambiance with the occasional fire place going and a great happy hour.
- 5
2nd South Market
The Yard is now open and it is beautiful out there. Lots of open space, you and the family can pick whatever you want to eat from different places and it is a fun place to hang out.