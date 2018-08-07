Rupert Man May Face Charges for Shooting Flares Into Grass

MINIDOKA, Idaho (KLIX) A Rupert man may face criminal charges after authorities say he shot flares into grass in Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve that sparked a fire. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office says they responded on Saturday to a report of a fire started by someone shooting flares into grass. The sheriff's office says Bureau of Land Management fire investigators allege that Daniel Jones, age 41, was shooting at targets with family near the Bear Trap cave northeast of the town of Minidoka in Blaine County. The sheriff's office alleges Jones fired flares from a flare launcher, one of which started a small fire that burned roughly 66 acres. Jones and those with him tried to put out the fire before calling 911. BLM fire crews were able to put out the fire. The sheriff's office says a criminal investigation is underway and charges will be sent to the Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney.