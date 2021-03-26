‘Sailing…Takes Me Away’…Free Magic Valley Sailboat For One

"Well, it's not far down to paradise, at least it's not for me. And if the wind is right you can sail away (Magic Valley) and find tranquility."

"SAILING TAKES ME AWAY"...alright, this joke has run aground. I am excited for all those who enjoy a good wind in the mast, because did I find a fantastic deal for you.

A recently listed item on the Magic Valley section of Craigslist could put you in such extraordinary seafaring company as Captain Jack Sparrow, Captain Ahab, Captain Davy Jones, Captain & Tennille and so many more.

Although the exact location of this stunning, single sailing vessel is not shared in the post, it is featured in the Twin Falls section of the website, so odds are you won't have to drive too far to grab it. The current person in possession of this marvelous maritime (should you chose, but I wouldn't recommend it), "all original" boat, says the item is available on its own. No trailer is included for hauling, so you'll have to make arrangements.

The post ID number on this item is 7296245582. Just use the "reply" link in the upper left corner of the post to respond. The Sunfish Sailboat appears to be in great shape. Just remember, it's not recommended that you ever give away personal financial information on this website, including credit card or banking info.

Good luck, and happy sailing!

"Fantasy, it gets the best of me, when I'm sailing..."

Just try getting this song out of your head the rest of the day.

All lyrics by Christopher Cross.

