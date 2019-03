Santa will arrive at the Magic Valley Mall in Twin Falls beginning Saturday, November 17.

You can bring the kids, young and old to meet Santa and get a photo from 12p-6p on Saturday.

Santas hours will vary throughout the next couple of months. You can see Santa visiting hours on the Magic Valley Mall website.

And on Black Friday, Santa will be handing out free, $20 Mall Gift Cards to the first 100 visitors.