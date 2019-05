Greg Jannetta

The last thing Santa Claus said to my 3-year-old son Jasper yesterday at the Magic Valley Mall was, "Don't forget my cookies."

As of 8:30 AM this morning (December 24), Santa was en route to Australia. Kids can now track the big guy by using the official NORAD tracker . The tracker has been around since 1955, according to Wikipedia.

For a list of some of the most popular toys of 2018, click here .

Merry Christmas Twin Falls!