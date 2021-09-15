Several Trees Damaged, One Cut Down at Twin Falls Park

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities are looking for those responsible for taking an axe to several trees at a neighborhood park in Twin Falls in the last several weeks.

According to the City of Twin Falls, at least four trees have been damaged at Sunrise Park on Madrona Street North. The earliest report came in on August 30, to City Parks Department, a second report happened around September 9. Employees found a total of four trees damaged by an axe, knife, or similar object. Another smaller tree was found cut down in the park.

The city is concerned the damage could kill the trees, costing taxpayers upwards of $12,000. Twin Falls Police Department is investigating and is asking anyone with information on the person, or persons, responsible to call it in at 208-735-4357.

