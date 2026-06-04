A journalist friend wrote me this morning and said Pride Month seems so 2022. My friend doesn’t offer opinions on-air or in print, but sees a lot of events and announcements come across her desk. Here we are, almost a full week into June, and she explained she hasn’t spotted one news release about Pride events. I hadn’t given it much thought, because where I live, these things are often quiet gatherings. Boise is an exception because the Mayor has found political gain by battling with the Republican State Legislature.

Peak Woke is Over

There was a story in the Wall Street Journal (I would provide a link, but the piece is behind a paywall), I saw about statues. In many cities where Christopher Columbus or Robert E. Lee monuments were pulled down during peak woke, the statues are now going back up. I watched a video from a U.S. Senate hearing (chaired by Idaho’s Mike Crapo) where Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testified. The Secretary is married to another man, but you never see Bessent with a rainbow pin on his lapel. His major agenda in life was to make money, in which he was very successful.

Nobody Pays Attention

People are more than their various affiliations. Most of my friends have always taken the position that if you don’t bother them, they won’t bother you. Most probably find Pride Month a bit strange, but not because of what it celebrates, but because they would think you could better spend your time mowing the lawn, fixing a rain gutter, or tinkering in the garage. The only people who appear to amplify the event work in newsrooms because they need a story to cover. This year, I guess it’s the drought and America 250.