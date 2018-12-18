Sawtooth Backcountry Avalanche Reports Begin Today

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The Sawtooth Avalanche Center will begin issuing the Backcountry Avalanche Forecasts today after a slow start to the winter season. The Sawtooth Avalanche Center (SAC) says reports will be available at their website and by email subscription for all those who plan on venturing into Idaho's wilderness. The center says the snowpack at many monitoring stations is reporting 50-60% of average for this time of year. Last year the center began reporting avalanche conditions in mid-November. The SAC reported many backcountry areas barely have enough snow for travel on skis, snowshoes, or snow machines. Upcoming snow storms, however are expected to open up more areas for backcountry recreation. The SAC says it also uses information from backcountry users who report avalanche activity and current conditions. People are encouraged to continue to do so, you can learn more about how to do that at the SAC website along with other resources for people heading into the backcountry.