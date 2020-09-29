Scary Island Trail & River Tours In Oct Northeast Of Twin Falls

Organizers of an annual Halloween event in a small city in Jefferson County, Idaho, are decorating their nine-acre island, that will include frightening, darkened trail walks and canal tours.

Hosts of this year's Haunted River experience in Menan are gearing up for another Halloween season of scares to begin on October 2, according to the calendar on the event's website. The event will run Friday and Saturday evenings through October 24, with the final three opportunities to attend taking place on October 27, 29 and 30.

Menan is located approximately 170 miles northeast of Twin Falls. A YouTube trailer from their 2019 season has been viewed over 4,000 times.

The Haunted River is a non-contact event, and takes place on a nearly 10-acre plot of land along the river. Visitors can explore more than a dozen spooky buildings built by volunteers, seven bridges over water, nighttime trail and river tours, a replica 18th century saloon with piano, music and fog machines.

There are also plenty of activities that offer a less scary time. There is a pumpkin patch and hay rides past the property's main haunted house. Scones, funnel cakes, smores and refreshments are also part of the experience. Parking is free.

The tours are described as "very scary" on the website, so make sure the little ones are prepared. Regular admission is $20, students (with ID) are $15 and kids 12 and under $10. Cash, debit, and credit card are accepted.

Those who wish to take the two-hour drive from Twin Falls should call ahead of time to make sure no schedule changes have occurred due to COVID-19.