Bruce Willis Backs Away From Idaho Airport Plans

It’s tough to see a good man lose a dream. We got the news a couple of months ago that sometimes Idaho resident and actor Bruce Willis was suffering from an illness that ended his movie career. The actor had long sought to build a private airport in Camas County. He had faced numerous hurdles and some of these appeared quite petty from an outsider’s view.

While the airport wasn’t going to become the county’s major employer, it was going to provide some steady and well-paying jobs in a community of only 1,069 people. It would also help with some air traffic congestion in and out of neighboring Blaine County. Some people went so far as to demand Willis pay them for airspace rights! It's as if you somehow have the title of the sky.

You can always find a handful who get what they want out of life and then they try and prevent others from finding worthwhile work and an opportunity for a better future.

The latest impediment came a few weeks ago when some neighbors claimed some rutted cow path they claimed was a road should block construction.

Willis is no longer the healthy man he was just five years ago. Records indicate he has backed out of the project. He has sold his interest and now some corporate entity with a large legal department is taking over the project. Someone is going to make it happen. But not the guy who loved his adoptive community. Someone else will also make money and it won’t be a handful of connected people who believe capitalism is only good when it serves them.

