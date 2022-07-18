Hailey Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash Near Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-A Hailey man was killed when his motorcycle crashed down into a riverbed on Saturday in Camas County.

Idaho State Police is investigating the crash that happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Forest Service Road 227 about 35 miles west of Fairfield. The 47-year-old man was on a 2017 KTM motorcycle when he went off the road and down into the riverbed. The crash remains under investigation.

