If you’ve lived in Twin Falls long enough, you’ve probably heard of the legend of the faces carved in stone near the bottom of what used to be the Singing Bridge, now the Old Towne Bridge, in Twin Falls.

Legend Of The Stone Faces In Twin Falls

Like all legends, the stories vary but they all share a common theme. It's pretty gruesome. Supposedly, there was a crazy man who at one time abducted several people (some say it was children) and held them captive in a cave at the bottom of the bridge until he finally killed them. There are said to be faces carved in stone that are believed to be either a memorial to the victims or their spirits etched into the stone where they spent the final moments of their life.

Get our free mobile app

When I was a kid, some friends and I went down the old stone staircase that led to the bottom of the old Singing Bridge but we never saw them.

Are There Faces Carved In The Canyon Walls

I recently went on a quick hike down into Rock Creek Canyon over at the Old Towne Bridge for another look. The Winding Trail starts at the Twin Falls Rec Center on Maxwell Avenue. I have to admit, it’s been 28 years since I’ve been down there and none of the terrain looks familiar anymore. I’m not sure if that’s a time issue or if the geography was compromised when they blew up the old bridge and replaced it with the new one. But if the carvings do exist, I couldn’t find them.

Can You See The Faces In These Pictures

I thought I’d share my pics with you hoping that maybe one of you has seen the faces and can tell me where they are. Check out these photos and let me know if I was anywhere close to where they are supposed to be.