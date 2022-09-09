TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-One of 26 applicants to an open Twin Falls City Council seat has been chosen as the potential replacement. Twin Falls City Mayor Ruth Pierce will recommend Alexandra Caval as the candidate to fill the seat left vacant by Shawn Barigar who resigned several weeks ago. Barigar is seeking the position of the economic development director with the city and said there would have been a conflict of interest if he stayed on as councilman during the application process. Caval will need the approval of the City Council on September 12. She will serve out the remainder of Barigar's term until November 2023 when she can run for reelection. “It was incredible to see the passion and interest in our City from all of the candidates who made presentations,” Mayor Pierce said. “It was a very difficult decision, however, I have decided to select Alexandra Caval for the strengths she will bring to City Council. I encourage all the applicants to continue to stay involved with their City, and I thank them for their interest in public service.”

