Sephora Leaving Twin Falls ID; Kohl’s Deal Excludes Magic Valley

During a trip to the Magic Valley this past weekend to help my wife run some errands, I learned something that might break some beauty product fan's hearts here in Twin Falls. According to one manager, Sephora will be leaving its current location in January of 2022.

Sephora announced a partnership with Kohl's on December 1, 2020, which means the beauty chain has been slowly phasing out of its union with JC Penny. Approximately 200 "Sephora at Kohl's" stores will begin appearing in the United States this fall, according to the information shared by Kohl's corporate website more than six-months ago.

While my wife inquired about a product just after 2 P.M. on Saturday (June 13), she was assisted by the store's manager. The two got into a dialogue as I waited, as any good, obedient husband does, trying to entertain myself for the lengthy amount of time it takes her to peruse beauty products.

"Sephora is leaving Twin Falls in January," the woman told my wife. "We are leaving JC Penny. We won't be joining the Kohl's here in town." My wife knew nothing about the new deal with Kohl's until Saturday, which apparently will not include the Twin Falls' location.

She also went on to say that the people of Twin Falls will be very excited when they learn about what's coming after Sephora's departure. There are expected to be more than 800 "Sephora at Kohl's" locations by 2023. Sephora carries more than 100 brands of beauty products, and has been one of my wife's favorite stores to shop at for quite a while. We wish the staff the best of luck.

Sephora posts frequent updates to YouTube informing members about special deals and savings. Various YouTube vloggers have also been known to feature the store in their updates.

Twin Falls Downtown Art Alley Project

Twin Falls Sign Ordinance

7 More Must See Places In Twin Falls