Series of Winter Storms Expected to Hit Idaho’s Central Mountains

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX) – A series of winter storms is expected to hit Idaho's central mountains over the next several days.

The Pocatello office of the National Weather Service said in a statement Tuesday morning that the storm series “will advance through the northwestern portion of the Snake River Plain and central mountain valleys beginning Tuesday evening and continuing through Saturday.”

The valleys can expect one to three inches of snowfall Wednesday and Friday, with lesser amounts on Thursday, according to the weather service.

“Colder temperatures will spread through the area Friday night and continue through Saturday with just a slight chance of snow for Saturday."

“Here we go again,” the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office wrote on its Facebook page Tuesday before mentioning areas that will likely be affected: Lost River Range-Frank Church Wilderness, Sawtooth and Stanley basins, Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin, including the cities of Borah Peak, Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena and Copper Basin.

The weather service said affected areas, which include portions of eastern Idaho, are the cities of Arco, Carey, Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, the area near the Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Howe, Mackay, Chilly, Hailey, Bellevue and Picabo.