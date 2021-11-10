Several Hospitalized after Cattle Truck Runs Burley Light

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Cassia County authorities say multiple people were sent to the hospital Wednesday when a cattle truck hit an SUV at an intersection in Burley. According to the Cassia County Sheriff's Office, the 21-year-old driver from Twin Falls of the semi-truck loaded with cattle failed to stop at the traffic light at West Main Street and Bedke Blvd and hit a Honda Pilot. The sheriff's office said when deputies arrived they found the Honda driver injured, but didn't say how many additional people were hurt.

