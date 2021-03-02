Sheriff Seeks Suspect in Ammon Robbery

AMMON, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities are looking for a suspect that walked into a Ammon convenience store with a gun and demanded money last week.

According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, the armed robbery happened February 24, at the Speedi-Mart just before 5 p.m. The individual went inside, pulled out a gun, and demanded money before getting away in a pickup truck.

The sheriff's office said in a statement that it had received several tips from people, but is asking for help on identifying the person and the vehicle used in the robbery. The suspect appeared to look like a teen male, with blue jeans, black hat and mask, with a winter jacket with white color liner. The vehicle may have been an early 2000 Chevrolet pickup with four-doors or extended cab, green or dark color. The hood might have had an aftermarket hood scoop.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.