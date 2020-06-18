Shift in Traffic on U.S. 93 Widening Project in Jerome County

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Traffic flow on an ongoing highway widening project in Jerome County is set to change at the end of the week.

The Idaho Transportation Department announced temporary traffic signals will be placed at both ends of the project on U.S. Highway 93 between 200 S Road and 300 S Road on Friday, June 19. Work crews will be connecting the new northbound lanes into the existing highway.

ITD said drivers should expect some delays in the area while work is being done, however there should not be any additional intersection closures. Signage and orange barrels will guide traffic through the construction area.

When complete the highway will be four lanes in each direction with turn bays at several intersections. Project managers say the highway will look like it does just south of the current project.