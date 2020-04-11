Shopping With the Walking Dead

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I twice visited Walmart during the week. The crowds are no longer overflowing. There are new guidelines as well about the number of shoppers who can be in the store at any given time. Earlier in the week I noticed one afternoon there wasn’t any waiting line outside. Perhaps people have spent all the money they had left or the toilet paper supply is good for a year. I walked right up to a checkout and didn’t need to wait behind anyone.

A rarity, even in good times.

The bare space on the toothpaste shelves caught me by surprise. Do you need a sparkling smile if you’re under a mask?

Saturday I picked up a few things I need for the house. Bananas, onions and potatoes are in good supply. As you can see from the pictures above, you can’t say the same for paper products and cleaning supplies. There’s still a shortage of face masks and beginning next week I’ve read where some stores will require you cover nose and mouth while shopping.

Hand sanitizer remains a hit or miss product.

Pet supplies also remain a bit low. The Walmart brand of canned cat food has undergone some changes. It happened a few weeks ago and I suspect it has something to do with an interrupted overseas supply chain.

The cats here at work don’t appear to mind. They eat the new cuts the same as they ate the old style. Which is to say they practically inhale what I put down in front of them.

I’ll mention one more observation. Many of the people I see walking stores now resemble zombies. Not in any movie sense but as if they’re benumbed. There’s no panic. What I sense is people have lost a lot of joy. As if it has been vacuumed from their lives.