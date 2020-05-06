Shortages on the Way at Some Idaho Stores

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

First they came for the toilet paper, and I did not speak out because I had a large supply.

Then they came for the hand sanitizer, and I did not speak out because I had a few bottles at home.

Then they came for the beef, and I did not speak out because my freezer is full.

Then they came for the Dr. Pepper, and, Dude, we’re going to have words!

There were plenty of other options but it’s like taking your second choice to the prom.

Not sure there is any shortage of Dr. Pepper but I was surprised to see I'm not the only guy with a taste for the stuff. It happened a few days ago at Walmart in Twin Falls.

There are legitimate shortages and some could be with us for a long time. Some fast food chains aren’t offering hamburgers at some restaurants. This morning I saw a post on Facebook from a friend. He’s a military retiree, tough as nails and highly respected among family and other friends.

He went grocery shopping and was told there would be some limits on meat. We’re seeing the return of rationing. He was somewhat surprised and asked if he could get a rain check. He wasn’t at all pleased when told there would be no rain checks.

So much so that my friend believes the store needs to find a new manager. And he’s the kind of man who would tell the manager it’s time for a change. My friend also believes in following rules. So he drove home and vented on social media. Short of illegally bagging elk and mule deer, what are we going to do?