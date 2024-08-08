Don’t Kid Yourself, There are Some Ugly Towns in Idaho

If we want to ease jail overcrowding, why not sentence people to live in these towns? I would call it deterrence. Idaho has some of the best scenery on the planet, and some towns and cities that look like postcards. I don’t think you could see them all, even with a year off to visit the best.

Is this attractive. Credit Bill Colley. Is this attractive. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

Then there are the places that make us appreciate what we have. In some places, a few coats of paint could do wonders, but in others, a wrecking ball and staring all over would be the better solution.

King Hill would be one of those places. Up in the panhandle, I would nominate Santa. Sure, the postmark is fun for Christmas cards, but nobody stays long after dropping off the mail. From the local perspective, I’ll nominate Paul and Filer. At one time, Jerome would have made my list, but there are some dramatic changes underway, and throughout the last few years, you can see the effort has paid off.

Some places touch the heart. I’ll nominate Rupert, Gooding, and Hagerman. All are pleasant to see, and none needed an influx of swells like we’ve seen in Ketchum and Hailey. But then there’s Richfield and Shoshone. Both could use an infusion of paint and some investment.

Then you have places like Murtaugh. New developments are going up all around the old downtown, but the core appears to have missed the benefit. Possibly because all those new people work and shop in Twin Falls.

A friend lives in Buhl and he told me people there really aren’t concerned about how the place looks, but I beg to differ. Like Jerome, it looks better every year.

I know some of you are going to be insulted, but maybe others have some ideas for a makeover that they can share.

Let's try a can of paint. Credit Bill Colley. Let's try a can of paint. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

Get our free mobile app