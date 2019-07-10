Shoshone Police “Git Up” Challenge Is Everything You Wanted

So on Tuesday we found out that a bunch of police officers around the country was doing the "Git Up" Challenge and the Shoshone Police Department was the first to release their video. It is everything you were hoping it would be and more! Check out K9 Eros in the process.

I seriously could not stop laughing and enjoying this video. It is the best first thing in the morning. Hey, I have to say he has some pretty amazing dance moves. There is no way I would look that smooth doing this dance, especially with all that equipment on and my best bud watching. You definitely don't want to miss this.



Words can not express how much I love this video. Shoshone Police is typically the first to answer the call when it comes to great fun and challenges and they did not disappoint. Give these men a round of applause!