Shoshone Woman Sentenced for Vehicular Manslaughter

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Shoshone woman has been sentenced for a crash that killed a Bellevue woman last summer in Blaine County.

According to court records, Kaytlyn Graefe entered a plea agreement to one charge of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced on July 7. Graefe was sentenced to a year in county jail with 125 days suspended and credit for 120 days. Her driver's license was suspended for one year and will have to pay fines and restitution.

Graefe will also serve two years of supervised release. Graefe was charged after a two-vehicle crash in August last year on State Highway 75 near the Highway 20 Junction. Graefe had crossed the center line in a small car and hit an SUV. The crash killed 37-year-old Georgina Ubence, of Bellevue.