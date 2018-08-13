Should Idaho Have No Rules When It Comes To Gambling?

Should there be any government limits on gambling?

many who believe the state should stay completely out of gambling but never interfere with anyone engaging in betting by their own choice

One Idaho State Legislator recently asked her constituents for feedback. Republican Christy Zito received a wide, wide variety of responses.

Clearly there are people with grave concerns about any kind of gambling. Then there are those who believe once the state sanctioned a lottery it crossed a threshold.

There are also many who believe the state should stay completely out of gambling but never interfere with anyone engaging in betting by their own choice (I assume we’re talking about adults).

How limited are government powers? Do you have a right to lose your assets rolling dice? Where do you stand?