Should States Put Age Restrictions on Purchasing Assault Rifles?

Voters in Washington who approved a ballot initiative that increases the age limit on those who can purchase semi-automatic assault rifles are seeing their vote go into effect.

The measure, which voters passed 59 percent in November's general election and went into effect on Jan. 1, toughens background checks and bans anyone from under 21 from buying a semi-auto rifle.

Proponents of the initiative say it’s in an effort to help curb gun violence, according to an Associated Press report, while gun-rights advocates say it violates their Second and 14th constitutional amendments and gun sellers' rights under the Commerce Clause.

The Second Amendment Foundation, of Bellevue, Wash., has filed a federal lawsuit to block the measure, according to the AP. Other states with age restrictions include Hawaii, Illinois, Vermont and New York.

It it unlikely the debate about guns will be settled anytime in the foreseeable future. But it seems to have become an increasingly hot topic, and so the debate continues.

A person who favors the initiative might ask: “Why does anyone outside of law enforcement and military need a semi-auto rifle? Yes, I’m for age restriction on firearms sales.”

Another might say: “Something needs to be done. This might not be the answer to stopping gun violence, but maybe it will help.”

The gun-rights advocate, however, might ask: “Does restricting gun sales to those 21 and older really help curb gun violence?”

Idaho, as we all know, loves it guns and so it’s no surprise that people here, if asked the question if they would be for such an age restriction in the Gem State, would say no to such an initiative. But we’re interested in reading your answers to the last question:

“Do you think restricting a state’s gun sales to those 21 years and older helps curb gun violence?”

