We Could be Looking at the End of all Gun Sales at Walmart

It’s not a big deal at most of our local Walmart stores but I’ve visited some where the gun sections are massive. About half of Walmart’s nearly 5,000 stores nationwide sell guns. The company is worried about violence after Election Day. Combine it with the looting of a Walmart this week in Philadelphia and putting away the guns is being promoted as a safety issue.

I had an opportunity to speak with the hosts of our gun show. You can hear Forrest Andersen from Washington Street Pawn in Twin Falls and Todd Eccles from Patriot Defense in Buhl. The gun guys join us on Newsradio 1310, KLIX nearly every Friday morning. Much of our recent discussions have centered on the uncertainty of the election.

It’s why we have shortages of ammunition and sales of guns are booming. This link suggests manufacturers are racing to keep up with demand.

They spoke about gun sales today. Some of us in hindsight wish we had purchased stocks in America’s two publicly traded gun companies. The duo also addressed Walmart’s decision. Todd and Forrest had an unexpected response. Or at least it was my reaction.

They’re expecting tremendous volatility in sales and markets for the next year to 18 months. We could be looking at ammunition shortages through 2021 and guns may never return to Walmart.

You can hear their comments by clicking on the video below. It’s the first segment of what’s usually a one hour program (and we invite you to listen by downloading the Newsradio 1310, KLIX app or online at newsradio1310.com).