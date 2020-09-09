Should Twin Falls Trick Or Treating Be Discouraged On Halloween?

As we get closer to that October 31 holiday in which we celebrate all things frightening, the decision on whether or not to allow our children to knock on a potentially COVID-19 stricken stranger's door is becoming one that I'm hearing more and more people discussing right now. Is it too big of a gamble for a couple pieces of candy?

That's a question that no longer comes up between my wife and I. We have already decided that our 5-year-old is not going trick or treating this Halloween. We are instead converting our downstairs guest room into a haunted house, complete with candy, movies and video games.

Every parent has the right to handle their own kid's social interactions regarding the pandemic the way they want to, but for us, the decision was easy. Current Coronavirus infections for Twin Falls County stand at approximately 1,800 cases, according to the latest data from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.

I think the best way to handle the trick or treating situation this year is to leave candy out in front of your home next to the sidewalk, so those that do trick or treat can take a couple pieces and move on to the next house. Hopefully, the parents accompanying their kids will make sure they are social distancing from other trick or treaters. Knocks on our door will go unanswered this Halloween.

Luckily, we still have some time to come up with a plan. It will be interesting to see what Halloween looks like in 2020.