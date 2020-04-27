Sidewalk Chalk Obstacle Course Near Shoshone Courthouse

It is starting to feel like we are getting back to some of our childhood favorites like writing on the sidewalks with chalk. A family in Shoshone decided to create a sidewalk chalk obstacle course for the community to enjoy.

If you ask me they did a pretty good job with it too. Some decent exercise, get the kids and family outside for a little bit and feel some of the nostalgia.

This is our community project! It is down at the courthouse on the east sidewalk! Posted by Jennifer Stowers on Sunday, April 26, 2020

This kid is a pro! Doing that sidewalk chalk obstacle course like a boss. It is apparently located on the east sidewalk down at the court house. You can socially distance and still do some fun. Let's be honest we could all use a little fun right now.

Last summer the kids in our neighborhood got together and drew all over the sidewalks up and down the street of our house. Walking out to it was one of the highlights of my day. It isn't graffiti, it is an expression of innocence and signs that kids aren't just sitting inside playing video games all day. Sometimes it really is the little things that bring you the most joy and stick out in your memory.

I want to go to Shoshone now and try the sidewalk obstacle course, but I will appreciate the video instead.