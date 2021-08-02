Signs That Could Confuse Visitors to Twin Falls, ID

No, nobody is re-enacting Civil War Surgery.

The name Sawtooth is affixed to many, many businesses. Related to the mountain range. Be careful, though, don’t confuse the Sawtooth with the Pioneer Range and the South Hills may be an extension of a non-contiguous national forest but locally still the South Hills. Just like Boise isn’t in Boise County and Idaho City is in Boise County and not Idaho County.

Red on the bottom and with a yellow top. It gets great gas mileage and at the rate things are going you may be borrowing it from Junior for your own commute.

Driving through Twin Falls you may have passed a sign for Tacoma Screw. We’re not relatively close to Tacoma, although. It’s a lot closer than Atlanta, Georgia. Atlanta, Idaho is even closer than Tacoma.

There’s a sign I pass now and then as I’m on my way home. It suggests there are used cars for sale on the lot but lately I’ve seen just one car and I’m not sure the vehicle is on the market. If you look closely at the picture at the top of the page, you’ll see another car. Red on the bottom and with a yellow top. It gets great gas mileage and at the rate things are going you may be borrowing it from Junior for your own commute. Or more people will start riding bicycles like the one next to the toy car. Which will make the surgeons at Sawtooth and other doctors happy because biking is good for the heart.

I’m not sure most people really pay any attention to most signs. I’ve had people ask me for directions to the Townsquare radio stations and I’ll give them the street, mention there’s a big sign out front and a very tall tower in the pasture behind the building. And sometimes they’ve still managed to get lost.

