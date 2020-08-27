Signs the Twin Falls Economy is Ready to Roar

Twice in two days I saw a truck with building codes markings. Here in Twin Falls. Not that this is like seeing a rare bird or a fish believed extinct. I share the story because I’ve never actually seen a city building codes truck before. On Tuesday I saw a truck at the intersection of Eastland Drive and Kimberly Road. Wednesday I saw a vehicle at a development off Grandview Drive on the north side. Seeing the trucks is a sign of a building boom we didn’t think would survive Covid-19.

A story from KMVT-TV last week explained houses are flipping in three to five days. This is similar, if not even faster, than before the pandemic. If you’re a builder, these are good times.

The Idaho economy is resilient because of its agricultural base. People eat. Even during bad times. We’ve got a massive new processing facility opening across the river. Hundreds of well-paying jobs are promised. A similar type of operation is possible in Idaho Falls. Which means a fairly even recovery is guaranteed statewide.

We’ll soon have census numbers. Twin Falls County Republican Party Chairman Steve Millington predicts a state population well in excess of 1.8 million people. More than a third will live in the Treasure Valley, although. With our steady growth it’s possible a portion of the political power will remain in the Magic Valley.

The challenge for the new metropolitan area is to keep growing and keep diversifying an economy in a city not directly on the Interstate. An additional bridge over the river could remedy the issue by offering traffic better access to I-84. I know, I know. We may not see it in our lifetimes but it would surely better balance future representation.