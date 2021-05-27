Slab of Concrete Creates Traffic Headache in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A large slab of concrete that fell off a truck hindered traffic for several hours on a busy Idaho Falls roadway Thursday.

According to the Idaho State Police, a semi-truck hauling a large section of concrete wall exited northbound Interstate 15 at U.S. Highway 20 at around 11:41 a.m. when the slab broke free as the driver turned right on the highway. The piece of concrete landed in the median.

ISP said it took crews about three hours to lift and remove the heavy piece of concrete. The Idaho Transportation Department and Idaho Falls Police Department assisted with the incident.

Idaho State Police