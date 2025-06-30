Liberals tell us we've divided into two camps when it comes to where we get our news. They lament that conservatives don't read local newspapers or watch the old alphabet networks for stories.

Then you see a story crop up about someone encouraging violence against Idaho Republicans, and there's a blackout on the part of most liberal newsrooms.

A Series of Nasty Phone Calls

On Friday, State Republican Chairwoman Dorothy Moon shared details, including a nasty call she received on her home answering machine. I would call it ominous and threatening. Gem State Chronicle, a conservative publication, has more, including the audio of the call. I caution you that the voice uses some strong language.

This all appears to have started when some transgender activist from Massachusetts took a dislike to our state GOP. In a tweet, the activist suggested someone imitate Luigi Mangione and take out Republicans. I went looking for the actual challenge from the so-called influencer, and it appears to have been removed.

This follows the killing of two Democrats and the wounding of two more in Minnesota two weeks ago. All media know that's a big story and could set an awful precedent. So why are they ignoring what happened here?

News Media Only Cares When it's a Fellow Traveler

Because the people threatened aren't fellow travelers. For all we know, liberals who populate most newsrooms would see the violent deaths of conservatives as great career opportunities. I certainly hope the liberals wouldn't believe Republicans deserve to be killed. But we don't know because we get silence.

Come to think of it, I haven't heard many in the Democrat Party condemn the threats. That's what happens when you come to believe your loopy ideology is a self-evident truth, and any opponent is then a fascist and should die like a dog.

You may hear the media and its fellow Democrats claim they don't have the evidence. I did a quick Google search and found plenty, including the audio from Dorothy's telephone. I did it all in under a few seconds.

Then Came a Second Call

Then, Ron Nate, the President of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, got an almost verbatim call. Check the following post.



Just remember, if liberals had been on the receiving end, local and national media would be screaming for days, and asking all Republicans to denounce any criminal suggestion.

