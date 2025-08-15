Late in World War I, the Germans captured an American with a shotgun on the battlefield. The Huns, as they were known in this country, then filed a complaint with an international tribunal, claiming the weapon was cruel. The court responded that so was poison gas and flamethrowers.

I'm reminded of the whining of the Germans when I hear members of Idaho's God Squad crying about how they've been mistreated. I started calling them the God Squad after a guy who wants to join them bore false witness on a radio program. He called Bryan Hyde, filling in for me, and insisted Dorothy Moon had used the words as a pejorative about the state legislators who label themselves the Gang of Eight.

She had done nothing of the sort. The phrase God Squad came up when I explained that an acquaintance in Blaine County had used the words. Dorothy didn’t bring it up; I did.

Before You Tell a Lie, Consider the Evidence

This is on record. There is a recording of the conversation between Dorothy and yours truly on Rumble. I uploaded the recording after a gang member requested a copy. Hundreds have listened to it since then.

Dorothy is the much-maligned chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party. I was neutral in these affairs, but then I heard someone tell a lie about her, and he expected to get away with it. I don't like liars, bullies, and weasels, but it seems some people who claim to be Christian soldiers will stoop to that level.

Then, earlier this week, after I pointed out one of his apparent funding sources was campaigning for the legalization of marijuana, the shotguns were pointed my way. This isn't a secret. Young Americans for Liberty doesn't hide the advocacy. You can't be a little bit pregnant.

You can come out and state you don't support that part of the platform, but there are no assurances the organization won't get behind a ballot measure.

Is Campaign Cash Warping the Ability to Be Honest?

One prominent lawyer replied to my point by saying we can't operate on speculation about future events. Huh? So we could get legalized marijuana, but we shouldn't prepare for an upcoming political battle? If you see a twister on the horizon, you shouldn't assume hostile intent.

A few other observations before I resume a day off. Being nasty and nutty isn't a winning strategy. Don't overestimate your strength based on the noise level of kook-a-loo allies.

Lastly, some of these people appear to be auditioning for the roles of Chad and Lori. Before you have a severe break with reality, consider the reward they're facing. Strange, they claimed they were doing God’s work.

This story had a test drive on my personal Substack.