WATCH: Did an Idaho Liberal Take a Bite Out of a Security Guard?

Liberal Media Won't Tell Full Story

Here’s what you need to know about political coverage from mainstream media. Democrat = good. Republican = bad.

The ranting leftists in newsrooms around the world are screaming like wounded hyenas because an angry fellow traveler was removed from a legislative town hall in Kootenai County.

Here’s the thing, it wasn’t a government event. It was sponsored by the local Republican Party. You’re going to get a different set of rules from a private organization. And if you keep screaming at the invited speakers, you’ll be asked to leave.

Biting Isn't Nice

As the media freak-out has gone worldwide in an attempt to paint not only the GOP as mean, but Idaho Republicans too, a video has emerged that needs more attention but is being ignored by newsroom liberals.

The woman who was carried out by security appears to be biting a man. Yeah, that’s what wounded hyenas do. They get vicious.

The notion that someone is a victim after they sunk their teeth into another human being is a little more difficult to now prove.

News Media Pretends We Can't See It

The video is making its way across social media and is posted on the pages of many prominent Idaho Republicans. Are you telling me one of the link-stained wretches whining about free expression being canceled hasn’t seen the picture?

Sure they have, but they would prefer to ignore what might harm their narrative. Democrats = good. Republicans = bad.

We can’t count on these people to ever tell the truth. Their credibility was dashed long ago. They haven’t yet figured out that most normal people now get their news from other sources.

Get our free mobile app