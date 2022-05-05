Smallest Home For Sale in Glenns Ferry Will Cost You $95k

As one of the fastest-growing states in the country, Idaho has recently been experiencing a noticeable hike in the cost of homes that seems to be just as noticeable in rural areas. For the sake of comparison, we took a random look at Glenns Ferry and found the smallest and least expensive home currently available on the market.

Traci Beckley / G & T Realty - Zillow Traci Beckley / G & T Realty - Zillow loading...

$95,000 is the list price of this 528 square foot home

At first glance, I'm sure you might be thinking this house is not move-in ready, but for someone with the right skills and resources, this could either be a fixer-upper or an investment property.

Traci Beckley G & T Realty - Zillow Traci Beckley G & T Realty - Zillow loading...

The property is zoned for residential and business

This house sits on land that is dual-zoned, so in theory, you could open up shop and live on premises. The property sits on a quarter of an acre with a detached shop, with plenty of room to build out or start fresh.

The gas station across the street might make this an ideal Air BnB

Someone looking to convert this to an income property could highlight close proximity to a gas station and convenience store.

Traci Beckley G & T Realty - Zillow Traci Beckley G & T Realty - Zillow loading...

Love is needed

Again, this is a property that can be considered potential. According to the listing, the electrical is all new, so that's one less thing you would need to worry about.

Traci Beckley G & T Realty - Zillow Traci Beckley G & T Realty - Zillow loading...

Mind your business when you sit in this room

Here's a room where you want to make sure you pay attention to what's going on where before you take a seat.

Perspective in prices between Idaho homes in rural vs larger communities

Whether or not this is the house for you it's interesting to get a feel of where the prices are at in rural areas like Glenns Ferry, where the average cost of a home is typically cheaper than what you would see in places like Twin Falls or Boise.