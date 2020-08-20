SMILE: Little Things More Contagious Than COVID 19

I don't know about you but I am really tired of talking about all the negativity in the world. So here are little things you can do every day that are more contagious than COVID-19

A smile - smiles are contagious. Have you ever noticed when you smile at someone they almost instantly smile back at you. They are a great way to make somebody's day. Plus it is hard to be sad when you smile.

A yawn - just talking about yawning I just yawned. They can fill the room almost instantly. And they are pretty much harmless.

Giggles - we all have done it. Lost control and gotten the giggles. When you giggle uncontrollable and genuinely people tend to giggle with you. Before you know it everyone around you is laughing and having a good time.

Kindness - being a good human is incredibly contagious. Have you ever seen those lines where everyone pays it forward by paying for the person behind them whether it is food or coffee or whatever. Kindness can go a long way.

Happiness - sure there are fun suckers everywhere but it is proven that if you have a good attitude it can be passed on to other. Same thing with a bad attitude but we are going to keep things positive here.

There are so many little things that a person can do to cause a positive "contagious" effect. Let's spread a little positivity.