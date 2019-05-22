Snow Causes Some Campgrounds to Close in South Hills

(KLIX) – Some campgrounds are closed in the South Hills after a weekend snowstorm felled trees and filled the campgrounds with white stuff, according to forest officials.

Unfortunately, people who were hoping to use certain campgrounds over the Memorial Day weekend will have to make other plans. The closures affect areas in the Minidoka Ranger District.

"Porcupine, Upper and Lower Penstemon, Pettit and Diamondfield Jack are not accessible due to snowy and wet conditions and hazard trees caused by the storm,” the forest service said on a social media post . “We feel that these campgrounds are unsafe for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.”

Until further notice, Porcupine Campground is expected to be closed until June 15.

“All campgrounds that are below Lower Penstemon (Third Fork, Schipper and Steer Basin) will be open for the holiday weekend.”

The district suggests people who use the open areas to bring their own water and pack out their trash.