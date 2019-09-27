Snow Expected In Parts Of Southern Idaho This Weekend

Remember how just a few days ago it was still summer? Well, winter is pushing its way in this weekend and could drop some snow on Southern Idaho on Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for the Lower Snake River Plain which includes the cities of Burley, Pocatello, Idaho Falls, and Rexburg. Snow accumulation is expected to be just a dusting to an inch in the valley and elevations above 5.500 feet can expect up to four inches. KMVT meteorologists say there is also a small chance that we'll see some snowflakes in the Magic Valley. Read the full weather statement and check for updates at the Weather Channel.

This winter weather forecast seems really odd to me considering the leaves haven't even started to change color and aren't expected to for at least another week. This has caused issues in the past and is a valid concern for this weekend. When significant snow falls before the leaves do it causes issues for trees being already overburdened with the current weight of leaves. Add on the weight of snow or ice and branches begin to break which can cause havoc to power lines and homes. It is also really crazy to think that only four months ago, just before summer officially began, it snowed here in Idaho.

Early snowfall could be good news for Idaho's famous ski resorts and it would give me a chance to use my redneck snowplow again. On the flip side, it wouldn't be the best for the Halloween and fun fall attractions to have snow on the ground before some of them have even opened up.