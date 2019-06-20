Snow Falls In Idaho As Summer Officially Begins

Idaho weather is weird. We all know that. We've had more tornadoes this year than all the other years I've lived here combined plus a month ago my kids were at the swimming pool because it was so hot. We've seen a great example of the crazy Idaho weather in just the last week. We started this week off with beautiful sunny weather and highs near 90 degrees. Now we have clouds, wind, and are lucky if we'll get past the mid sixties on the first day of Summer this Friday. Even more odd - it snowed in a few Idaho locations today.

Brundage Mountain Resort got dusted this afternoon which is interesting because they just opened up the resort for the summer season of hiking and biking!

Big Creek near Yellow Pine, north of Boise, got a light dusting of snow today too. Some campgrounds in Idaho are still closed due to the amount of snow still on the ground.