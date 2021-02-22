Snowmobile Hits SUV Near Swan Valley, One Hospitalized

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Blackfoot man was sent to the hospital after he struck and SUV with a snowmobile attempting to cross a highway near Swan Valley Sunday.

According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded to a crash at around 11:43 a.m. on U.S. Highway 26 west of Swan Valley for a crash between a snowmobile and Toyota Highlander.

Justin Wood, 31, had been on a snowmobile trying to cross the highway when he struck the Toyota. Wood had to be taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, he had been wearing a helmet. The driver and passenger of the SUV were not transported. The crash blocked the highway for about an hour.