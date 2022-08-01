Truck Rear-ends Another Truck Near Gooding, Catches Fire

GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-No injuries were reported following a Monday afternoon crash involving two semi-trucks near Gooding. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened on U.S. Highway 26, east of town at around 12 p.m. A Kenworth truck, driven by a 25-year-old Jerome man was headed east when it was rear-ended by Freightliner semi-truck driven by a 37-year-old Burley man. The Freightliner caught on fire. Local fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze. As of 3 p.m. the highway was still blocked by the crash.

Get our free mobile app