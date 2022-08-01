Truck Rear-ends Another Truck Near Gooding, Catches Fire
GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-No injuries were reported following a Monday afternoon crash involving two semi-trucks near Gooding. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened on U.S. Highway 26, east of town at around 12 p.m. A Kenworth truck, driven by a 25-year-old Jerome man was headed east when it was rear-ended by Freightliner semi-truck driven by a 37-year-old Burley man. The Freightliner caught on fire. Local fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze. As of 3 p.m. the highway was still blocked by the crash.
Get our free mobile app
Fun Indoor Things to Do in Boise and Meridian
Sometimes when it is just too cold or too hot outside it is nice to experience some of the great things that are available indoors around the Treasure Valley.