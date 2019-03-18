Some Idaho Visitors Have A Dim View Of The State

When it comes to old Idaho traditions you can turn out the lights. The party’s over! A new tradition actually requires darkness. Idaho is one of the few places in America designated a Dark Sky Reserve.

In order to see the stars in pristine form you need to get far away from modern civilization.

These are places isolated to the point where you can see the nighttime sky like pioneers and indigenous people viewed the firmament.

Travel and Leisure sent a team to Idaho to partake of the experience.

As you can read at this link it still didn’t stop the writers getting in their digs. They appear miffed downtown Boise is quiet on a Sunday, although. They did enjoy their drive to Ketchum and then on to Galena Lodge.

I do sometimes get the impression outsiders believe the rural west exists solely for their pleasure. We’re just a necessary evil because they need someone to pour their drinks when they arrive!