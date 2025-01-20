

This wild story took place Friday in Twin Falls. Police have arrested a man accused of exposing himself to women in a parking lot. It looks like it could be outside WinCo. The accused will get his day in court, and police like to say for the moment it’s only an accusation.

But it’s the responses I’ve seen online that should worry us. One writer said if police weren’t closing massage parlors, men wouldn’t do this in public. First, we don’t know because some people appear to enjoy exposing themselves in parking lots for all to see. Number two, and this is much more serious, some people I’ve been forced to work in some of our local massage parlors. Against their will. This tells me there is a perverted cohort in the city who don’t care if people are slaves, as long as their sexual desires are met.

This reminds me of evil places we learned about at Bible School. Remember this story?

I feel sorry for legitimate massage businesses where people get treated for a variety of ailments, but to have someone trafficked across a border illegally, and then whored out for the pleasure of disgusting people in our community…

We need to draw a line and not tolerate heinous criminal activity. We also need to know some people stop at nothing to satisfy their pernicious proclivities. They’re evil, and they live amongst us.

This is what woke culture has wrought. We need to ask ourselves if we want our nice community to devolve into a modern Sodom and Gomorrah. I hope most of you can take a righteous stand, and call for the cleansing of Twin Falls.

