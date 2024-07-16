Some New Things Older than Idaho’s Mountains

It looks like there was something on the planet older than Joe Biden. Or the canyons and mountains we roam in Idaho. I came across this link at the top of my scroll on my cellphone. I’m not sure if it’s some sort of cosmic message, but it suggests I’m related to some really ugly creatures (all on my ex-wife’s side of the family!)

The writer claims every living thing on earth had a common ancestor, and that it occurred 400 million years after the creation (or formation if you follow an atheist path). How did it occur? Did some ship drop it off as it dumped refuse over the brand-new seas?

I’m not a science denier, but these people are offering a creation story without any more evidence than you’ll hear from most people of faith (some of whom can offer some serious arguments).

You may remember a TV show called Star Trek: The Next Generation. In one of my favorite episodes, the captains of several competing empires meet on a planet and discover an ancient race seeded on all their planets. They all refuse to believe they could be related to the other fellows at the meeting.

We may have different opinions on the age of the universe and the creation of life. Some things are beyond our understanding, a lot of things when it comes to all of us.

Am I related to the apes? Maybe. It would surely explain my non-opposable thumbs. Can someone help me with this keyboard?