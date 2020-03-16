Chick-Fil-A To Bottle And Sell Signature Sauces In Stores Soon

"The Home of the Original Sandwich," Chick-fil-A , is testing retail sales of two of its signature dipping sauces.

The 16-ounce bottles of the chicken chain's Polynesian and name brand sauces are currently being offered at a handful of stores in the state of Florida, and if successful, the bottles are expected to be available across the United States.

Shoppers at various Florida Target stores, Walmart, Winn-Dixie and Publix locations can buy the sauces during this test phase. Select Florida Chick-fil-A restaurants are also going to be selling 8-ounce bottles of its barbeque, honey mustard and herb ranch sauces, according to information shared on the chain's official website.

Chick-fil-A will be donating its earnings from retail sales of the 16-ounce bottles to scholarship programs to assist upcoming college students across the United States. The company is projecting approximately $17 million will be divided up through various scholarship programs by the end of 2020.

More than 6,000 upcoming college students have signed up for the scholarship opportunity. Chick-fil-A currently has eight locations throughout the state of Idaho, including three in the Boise area, one in Twin Falls, and two in the southeastern portion of the state.

The company has not released any information regarding plans to offer national shipping of the sauces during this test phase. For more information on Chick-fil-A signature sauces, click here. The chain's sweet and sour sriracha sauce and buffalo are still only available in packets.