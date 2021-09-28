Chick-fil-A just announced that they plan to start offering pork as an option on their menu. Specifically, pork will be an delivery option on the new Little Blue Menu which should start rolling out across the United States over the next few years.

Chick-fil-A Little Blue Menu

The Little Blue Menu is an interesting business idea that is similar to what many other restaurants have begun doing during the pandemic. With Chick-fil-A, the Little Blue Menu will be a delivery option where you can get regular Chick-fil-A food options along with the recently announced thick-cut pork belly BLT. You can't get the Little Blue Menu at a Chick-fil-A restaurant because they plan to use ghost kitchens for the additional items as delivery only options.

What Is A Ghost Kitchen

As spooky as a 'ghost kitchen' might sound, it's actually a really cool business model. Restaurants hire specialized staff to work at other restaurants to prepare food that either isn't offered at the main restaurant location or the main restaurant isn't normally available in an area. These ghost kitchens allow restaurants to broaden their menu and their reach. The Little Blue Menu website actually says you'll be able to get menu items from a variety of different brands in one order.

Get our free mobile app

When Will Chick-fil-A Offer Pork?

The Little Blue Menu is scheduled to start soon in Nashville with another opening in Atlanta next year. These are test locations and if all goes well, the Little Blue Menu should be available here in Idaho after that.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

The ABC's Of Twin Falls Restaurants

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America