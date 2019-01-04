Someone in Twin Falls County Won the Million Dollar Raffle

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Someone in Twin Falls County started the new year a little richer after winning the $1 million raffle draw on Thursday. Idaho Lottery officials says the winning $1,000,000 Raffle ticket was sold in Twin Falls County. The ticket number is 220063, if you haven't checked the number already. Lottery officials say a $10,000 prize was also sold in Twin Falls County, the other in Canyon County, with numbers 061265 and 141159. No one has come forward to claim the prizes. Players have 180 days from Thursday night's draw to claim their winnings, which must be done in Boise at the Idaho Lottery Headquarters.