Someone Pushed This Lady’s Car Off A Cliff In Idaho

What is wrong with some people? Here is a lady who went to visit one of Idaho's great outdoor sights and while she was appreciating the beauty of nature some dark cloud soul pushed her car off a cliff?!

The Idaho Statesman has the full story including some other facts about the accident that make is seem as though the car was pushed off the cliff by another vehicle near Table Rock! Can you imagine that? Somebody deciding to drive their truck up to hers and push it off a cliff. That is crazy! Police are currently looking for information - so if you have any please contact them .