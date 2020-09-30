South Central Health District: Region Sees Jump in COVID-19 Cases

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The health district for the Magic and Wood River valleys recorded significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases in several of the eight counties is oversees.

The South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) announced COVID-19 numbers doubled in a four week period from the end of August to September 26, in six counties in south central Idaho. The health district indicated the numbers in Twin Falls, Blaine, Cassia, Minidoka, and Camas went up considerably within that time period with 187 cases at the beginning and increasing to 471 this past weekend. “Most of the spread we are seeing starts when one person is infected at work or at a social event and then unintentionally brings the disease home to their family. If we can incorporate social distancing and mask use into our daily lives we can continue to socialize but protect our families from disease,” said Tanis Maxwell, Epidemiology Program Manager in a prepared statement from SCPHD.

According to the health district, Jerome County numbers went up midway and then leveled out while Lincoln County COVID-19 cases went up slightly then dropped significantly. Health officials said the rise in cases isn't linked to any one event or area. "We’re looking at an increasing trend across most of the district that may continue to rise if people don’t take precautions,” said Logan Hudson, Public Health Division Administrator in the prepared statement. The health district continues to ask people to wear masks while in public and social distance. Idaho Gov. Brad Little has not advanced the state past Stage 4 of his reopening plans since he issued a state-wide stay-home order in late March.

Brianna Bodily, South Central Public Health District